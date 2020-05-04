coronavirus-pandemic-eases-in-parts-of-europe-but-worsens-in-india,-russia

There were signs Monday that the coronavirus pandemic was easing significantly in some parts of Europe but getting worse in India and Russia.

Meanwhile, pressure to reopen kept building in the U.S. — which has only seen a slight drop in reported daily new cases — as tens of millions have lost their jobs in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

While people around the world started taking advantage of an easing in lockdowns to enjoy the outdoors, health experts warned of a potential second wave of infections unless testing is expanded dramatically.

As Italy prepared to reopen parks and public gardens from Monday, health officials reported 174 deaths, the lowest number since a national lockdown began on March 10.

Like Italy, Spain has seen a significant downward trend in reported new cases. And Belgium was also relaxing some of its lockdown measures from Monday, confident enough that the outbreak there was on the wane.

But in India, new infections have been rising rapidly. The lockdown of the country’s 1.3 billion people was extended two more weeks,

