Health

Coronavirus: Pfizer prepares for large-scale vaccine production

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-pfizer-prepares-for-large-scale-vaccine-production

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale production of an experimental vaccine to prevent COVID-19, should it prove safe and effective.

The U.S. drugmaker is tapping its network of around 200 outside contractors, which includes Catalent Inc and Lonza Group AG, to play a bigger role in producing some of its existing medicines, Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer, told Reuters in an interview.

That will help Pfizer shift a portion of production at four of its vaccine manufacturing facilities, including one of its largest U.S. factories, toward the coronavirus vaccine while preventing disruptions in supply of its other products, he said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“They have been hugely helpful in the past and will help us through this,” McDermott said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.F) said on Tuesday they have begun delivering doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidates for initial human testing in the United States. Trials in Germany had already begun.

If successful, Pfizer said it hopes to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBiggest threat to Brazil’s coronavirus response may be its own leader: medical journal
Next articleTrump says ‘no rush’ for more U.S. financial aid despite 20M job losses last month

More Articles Like This

Trump says ‘no rush’ for more U.S. financial aid despite 20M job losses last month

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump said Friday he’s in “no rush” to negotiate another financial rescue bill, even as the government reported that more than 20...
Read more

Biggest threat to Brazil’s coronavirus response may be its own leader: medical journal

Health Global News - 0
The biggest threat to Brazil’s ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the country’s...
Read more

Canada’s Indigenous leaders say more help is needed as COVID-19 outbreaks rise

Health Global News - 0
First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders are raising concern about a growing number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and say it’s getting harder to...
Read more

More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in Canada — 60% of them from Quebec

Health Global News - 0
Quebec remains the province with the most number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, as Canada added 1,514 new cases and 161 new deaths...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv