Coronavirus: Premier Ford says Ontario to take over 5 more long-term care homes in GTA

By Global News
BC Hydro to conduct more work in Hudson’s Hope for Site C

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Over the next couple of weeks, as part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says...
The driver of tanker truck dies in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed the driver of a tanker truck that caught...
Fort St. John Provincial Court to reopen June 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Provincial Court will reopen in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek...
Premier Doug Ford said the Ontario government will take over five more long-term care homes around the Greater Toronto Area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government already put two other homes under hospital care on Monday. Downsview Long Term Care in Toronto is now managed by Humber River Hospital, and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton is managed by Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The announcement comes after a startling report from the Canadian military was released Tuesday outlining multiple issues in homes across the province.

The report said military members observed cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours.

The five new homes include Eatonville Care Centre, Hawthorne Place Care Centre, Altamont Care Community, Orchard Villa, as well as Camilla Care Community.

The latter home was not in the military report, but has had 61 residents die of the virus since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford has also said Ontario has launched a “full investigation” into the allegations and will share the results with police so they can look into any possible criminal charges.

