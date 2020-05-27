Health

Coronavirus: Premier Ford to make long-term care announcement after ‘horrific’ military report

By Global News
Global News

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement related to long-term care today, a day after a military report revealed allegations about five homes that the premier has called “horrific.”

Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Canadian Armed Forces members say they observed cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours.

Ford says Ontario has launched a “full investigation” into the allegations and will share the results with police so they can look into any possible criminal charges.

Four of the five homes are private, but Ford suggests creating a fully public system wouldn’t be feasible without financial help from Ottawa.

The number of long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks dropped to 135 on Wednesday from 150 the day before.

According to Ministry of Long-Term Care data, 1,587 residents and six staff members have died due to COVID-19.

More than 200 residents alone have died at the five homes where the military has been assisting.

