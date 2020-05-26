Health

Coronavirus prompts Quebec to put off premiers’ meeting

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-prompts-quebec-to-put-off-premiers’-meeting

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Canada Post tests the waters for postal banking with pilot projects, funding for study

Canada Post has agreed to study how it could offer postal banking, including through setting up pilot...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Community awards will be held online.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec is postponing the Council of the Federation meeting it was set to host this summer because of COVID-19.

The summer premiers’ gathering was set to take place from July 22 to July 24 at the Château Frontenac, but will now be put off until the fall.

Quebec is the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country with more than 4,000 deaths — more than half of the deaths registered in Canada.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The meeting was to be the first hosted by the province since 2008.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec acknowledges asylum seekers’ work on coronavirus front lines, unveils next reopening step

Premier François Legault said in a statement the decision to postpone was made after careful consideration and taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault said the crisis has strengthened the resolve of premiers to continue collaborating.

“As we work towards economic recovery, I look forward to hosting my provincial and territorial counterparts in the fall to continue our successful co-operation,” Legault said.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada Post tests the waters for postal banking with pilot projects, funding for study
Next articleCAMH survey looks at binge drinking, financial anxiety during coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Kids in foster care endure long separations, while the rest of Canada reopens

Health Global News - 0
Children in Canada’s foster care homes have gone weeks without being able to see their parents in person and plans for safe reunions are...
Read more

CAMH survey looks at binge drinking, financial anxiety during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – A recent survey of about 1,000 Canadians suggests heavy drinking is highest among younger people and those worried about personal finances due...
Read more

Poll finds half of Canadians feel governments are hiding something about COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Half of Canadians believe they’re not getting the whole truth from their governments about COVID-19, a new poll suggests, and some also believe conspiracy...
Read more

WHO warns 1st wave of coronavirus pandemic not over as countries begin to reopen

Health Global News - 0
The risks of reigniting coronavirus outbreaks are complicating efforts to fend off further misery for the many millions who have lost jobs, with a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv