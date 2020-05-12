coronavirus:-provinces-put-reopening-plans-into-motion-amid-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa and Washington are working on plans to deal with an increase in cross-border traffic as states and provinces begin reopening.
There’s currently a Canada-U.S. ban on non-essential travel, which is set to expire next week.
British Columbia is allowing a partial reopening of its economy starting May 19, right after the Victoria Day long weekend.
The mayor of the provincial capital says the city wants to lend some support by spicing up the downtown core.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said Monday the recipe for a successful restaurant recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic could involve adding outdoor patios, parking lots, sidewalks and even streets to allow for physical distancing.