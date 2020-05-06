Health

Coronavirus: Quebec daycares to operate at reduced capacity amid gradual reopening

By Global News
Global News

As daycares begin to open gradually next week in most parts of Quebec, they will not operate at full capacity in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced the measure on Wednesday, saying the child-care centres will start at 30 per cent capacity and gradually increase.

“We are well aware that it can complicate things for some parents,” she said.

READ MORE: Montreal woman tries to remove father from CHSLD, then sent extra charges after his death

The Quebec government also announced that it is investing $31 million in mental-health initiatives.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The pandemic has led to outbreaks in Montreal and long-term care homes, which continue to face staffing shortages.

The number of cases continues to rise every day by the hundreds. There are more than 34,000 cases in the province to date — accounting for more than half of the country’s infections.

