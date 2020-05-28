Health

Coronavirus: Quebec looks to hire 550 orderlies from abroad to staff long-term care homes

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-quebec-looks-to-hire-550-orderlies-from-abroad-to-staff-long-term-care-homes

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP arrest one person and are looking for another after the death of Cody Michaloski

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP has arrested a Kelowna man in connection with the homicide in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

MP Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament is a free pass for the Liberals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament until September is a...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health and Province to hold virtual townhall tonight

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec, a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is hoping to bolster staffing in its hard-hit nursing homes by hiring 550 orderlies from abroad.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced the pilot project on Thursday as the province’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 49,702.

“With this pilot program, we want to pick 550 orderlies because the needs are urgent,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Quebec long-term care homes grappling with major challenges, military report outlines

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The announcement comes one day after Premier François Legault announced the province is launching a recruitment campaign to hire 10,000 orderlies in response to critical staffing shortages in long-term care homes.

Amid the health crisis, Jolin-Barrette said the ministry wants to proceed quickly and has already undertaken virtual recruitment missions abroad to identify potential short-term candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is looking for potential applicants with years of work experience equivalent to that of an orderly in their country of origin and who pledge to commit to working for at least two years in a long-term care home.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleP.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

More Articles Like This

P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 28, 2020 1:25 pm Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people...
Read more

Kids have been stuck home for weeks. Here’s how to ease them back into the world

Health Global News - 0
Many Canadian children are beginning to re-enter the world after 10 weeks closer to home than ever before, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether...
Read more

If I tested positive for the coronavirus, when can I see others again?

Health Global News - 0
Canadians are urged to stay home and get tested if they experience symptoms of the novel coronavirus, just as they are required to self-isolate...
Read more

383 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 26,866

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 26,866. Thursday’s number of new cases is almost 100 higher...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv