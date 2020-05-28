coronavirus-risk-hasn’t-changed-space-training-much,-canadian-astronauts-say

On Saturday, SpaceX is expected to launch a historic flight to and from the International Space Station that will revolutionize space exploration, following an initial delay due to weather concerns.

“It’s hugely exciting,” Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to walk on space, said of the launch — but he also said it comes with “enormous” liabilities.

On any given day, there are a variety of medical and safety risks that come with flying people into space, but this year NASA also had to protect their astronauts from the threat of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:35The importance of NASA and SpaceX’s manned mission to the ISS

The importance of NASA and SpaceX’s manned mission to the ISS

The SpaceX Demo-2 mission represents a milestone for the U.S., which has not returned to space since the final flight of the Atlantis closed out the space shuttle program in 2011. It will be manned by NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, both of whom the space agency said were selected to be astronauts in the year 2000.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS