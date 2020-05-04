Health

Coronavirus: Several provinces begin to slowly loosen lockdown restrictions

By Global News
10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
B.C. groups divided by Trudeau's 'assault-style' firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on "assault-style" firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Global News

A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown restrictions.

Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases, including deaths from the illness, is reopening retail stores outside Montreal while those in the greater Montreal area are to reopen on May 11.

Ontario, the other epicentre for the virus, is allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Manitoba’s museums, libraries and retail businesses — including restaurant patios — can re-open today, though at only half capacity. The province, along with Saskatchewan and Alberta, are also letting non-essential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy to resume.

1:34Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $240M for online healthcare

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $240M for online healthcare

British Columbia has yet to release its reopening plan,

