Coronavirus: Some businesses begin to slowly reopen after long weekend

By Global News
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19, bringing our regions total to 60.
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's campaign lobbed a spanner into Alberta's post-pandemic economic recovery strategy Monday with a promise to...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2020 6:09 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:02Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19

WATCH: Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19

Businesses in some provinces begin reopening today as the government eases restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a number of them spent the long weekend preparing for the reopening, some businesses say they’re still trying to figure out the new guidelines.

Ontario and British Columbia have given the go-ahead to certain retail stores to open their doors on Tuesday as the provinces take the first step in their reopening plans.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is asking both customers and business to take it slow.

0:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Red Cross to get $100M in federal funding, Trudeau says

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Red Cross to get $100M in federal funding, Trudeau says

The May long weekend, which is usually a start to summer,

