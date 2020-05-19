coronavirus:-some-businesses-begin-to-slowly-reopen-after-long-weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 6:09 am
Community Interviews with Moose FM
2:02Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19
WATCH: Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19
Businesses in some provinces begin reopening today as the government eases restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a number of them spent the long weekend preparing for the reopening, some businesses say they’re still trying to figure out the new guidelines.
Ontario and British Columbia have given the go-ahead to certain retail stores to open their doors on Tuesday as the provinces take the first step in their reopening plans.
B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is asking both customers and business to take it slow.
0:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Red Cross to get $100M in federal funding, Trudeau says
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Red Cross to get $100M in federal funding, Trudeau says
The May long weekend, which is usually a start to summer,