Health

Coronavirus: Struggles in U.S., Brazil show fight against COVID-19 not over yet

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-struggles-in-us.,-brazil-show-fight-against-covid-19-not-over-yet

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor loss reaches $3.5 billion on asset impairments due to low oil prices

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting a first-quarter net loss of $3.525 billion mainly due to asset impairments linked to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Enbridge converts idled Mainline export system pipeline for crude storage

CALGARY — Analysts say an Enbridge Inc. plan to use an idled leg of its Mainline pipeline system to store...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta COVID-19 cases down for fourth day in a row, more money invested for testing

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Even as countries moved forward Wednesday with easing their coronavirus restrictions and restarting their economies, a large cluster of infections linked to a market in India and the first lockdown of a major Brazilian city highlighted that the battle against the pandemic was far from won.

In the United States, President Donald Trump emphasized his determination to see a quick return to normalcy with a visit to an Arizona mask factory that was expected to kick off his regular travels as the nation emerges from seven weeks of virus-imposed isolation. The push to ease stay-at-home orders comes even as U.S. infection rates outside the New York metropolitan area are rising.

In India, which partly eased its lockdown Monday, health authorities were rushing to contain an outbreak of the virus at one of Asia’s largest markets for perishable goods. The market in the southern city of Chennai, spread over more than 250 acres, had remained open throughout the lockdown and is now tied to at least 1,000 cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

Another 7,000 people connected to now-shuttered Koyambedu market were being traced and quarantined,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrump says U.S. coronavirus task force to wind down as focus shifts to reopening

More Articles Like This

Trump says U.S. coronavirus task force to wind down as focus shifts to reopening

Health Global News - 0
The White House coronavirus task force will wind down as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the...
Read more

Russia’s domestic violence reports more than double amid COVID-19 lockdown: official

Health Global News - 0
Reported domestic violence cases in Russia more than doubled during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, the human rights ombudswoman said Tuesday, painting a completely different...
Read more

Alberta suspends some environmental monitoring at 16 oilsands projects due to COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
The Alberta Energy Regulator has suspended more than a dozen environmental rules at 16 different oilsands projects after four major companies in the Canadian...
Read more

Whistleblower alleges U.S. failed to prepare for coronavirus, ‘blindly’ sought quick fix

Health Global News - 0
The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an unproven drug to patients,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv