Health

Coronavirus: Tensions rise as New York police crack down on crowded funeral

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-tensions-rise-as-new-york-police-crack-down-on-crowded-funeral

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en pact with Ottawa and B.C. disputed by elected chiefs

SMITHERS, B.C. — Elected chiefs of a First Nation that's split over a natural gas pipeline through their territories say...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Atco reports lower Q1 profit, says COVID-19 may cause delays, labour shortages

CALGARY — Atco Ltd. says it had lower revenue and a reduced profit of $174 million profit in the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Imperial Oil reports $188M first-quarter loss as price of oil plunges

CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. reported a loss of $188 million in its first quarter as oil prices plunged...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

NEW YORK — Tensions between police and members of New York City’s Hasidic Jewish community flared again Thursday as officers interrupted a crowded funeral procession to crack down on social distancing violators.

Video posted on social media showed officers in protective masks chasing a minivan through Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood as it carried the body of a deceased rabbi. The officers can be heard shouting at dozens of people marching behind the van to get out of the street and onto the sidewalk.

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and issued a summons for disorderly conduct after he was accused of pushing a police official, according to a police spokeswoman, Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Thursday’s confrontation came two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio stoked divisions with a series of tweets after he went to Brooklyn to oversee the dispersal of thousands of people who crowded the streets of Williamsburg for the funeral of another rabbi.

Story continues below advertisement

New York has banned any gatherings, of any size, for any purpose as the coronavirus has been linked to at least 18,000 deaths in the city in just a few weeks.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleWet’suwet’en pact with Ottawa and B.C. disputed by elected chiefs

More Articles Like This

Remdesivir has emerged as a possible COVID-19 treatment — what happens next?

Health Global News - 0
Initial data about an experimental drug called remdesivir has been touted as showing promise for a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by...
Read more

How many people is coronavirus really killing? Ontario’s data can’t tell us

Health Global News - 0
How many people is coronavirus killing? It’s one of the most important questions about the most important problem for a generation. Governments update the official tally...
Read more

Trump is pushing theory that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab. Experts say it’s ‘foolish’

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pushed the theory that the novel coronavirus originated from a Chinese laboratory, and claimed he’s seen evidence...
Read more

Coronavirus: New animated series helps children and families navigate COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A new animated series aimed at young children is tackling topics related to COVID-19. “Spike and Toody are a wonderful little boy and girl who...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv