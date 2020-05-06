Health

Coronavirus: Toronto restaurants boycotting Uber Eats due to high commission rates

By Global News
Global News

Some Toronto restaurants say they are boycotting Uber Eats due to the high percentage of commission the app is still choosing to take per order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday marks Canada Takeout Day, but for the Ilfornello Restaurant, located in Bayview Village, they will not be taking part in it through Uber Eats, but instead, will be using other food service apps such as Door Dash.

“Uber Eats takes 30 per cent of an order and that’s a lot of money,” Ian Sorbie, CEO of Ilfornello’s, told Global News.

In the Yonge and Eglinton area, CIBO Wine Bar has the same complaint.

“Every time I make an Uber delivery, I lose money,” said Nick Di Donato, CEO of Liberty Group who owns Cibo.

The owners of Cibo and Ilfornello said they shut off their Uber Eats app for Canada takeout day to send a message.

