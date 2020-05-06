coronavirus:-toronto-restaurants-boycotting-uber-eats-due-to-high-commission-rates

Some Toronto restaurants say they are boycotting Uber Eats due to the high percentage of commission the app is still choosing to take per order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday marks Canada Takeout Day, but for the Ilfornello Restaurant, located in Bayview Village, they will not be taking part in it through Uber Eats, but instead, will be using other food service apps such as Door Dash.

“Uber Eats takes 30 per cent of an order and that’s a lot of money,” Ian Sorbie, CEO of Ilfornello’s, told Global News.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the Yonge and Eglinton area, CIBO Wine Bar has the same complaint.

“Every time I make an Uber delivery, I lose money,” said Nick Di Donato, CEO of Liberty Group who owns Cibo.

Story continues below advertisement

3:46How restaurants are coping with COVID-19

The owners of Cibo and Ilfornello said they shut off their Uber Eats app for Canada takeout day to send a message.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS