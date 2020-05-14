Health

Coronavirus: Toronto starts closing streets to give cyclists, pedestrians more room

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2020 4:54 pm

1:48Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto closes additional roads to make room for pedestrians to safely distance

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Thursday announced the closure of 57 kilometres of major roadways near popular recreational areas in the city as part of the ActiveTO program. Tory also announced the deployment of further traffic calming measures in parts of the city to increase space for pedestrians and cyclists, as physical distancing measures remain in place and vehicle traffic is at an all-time low.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says more than 50 kilometres of roads will be closed to all but local traffic in an effort to give pedestrians and cyclists more room to move.

He says some of the closures began Thursday and will continue throughout the long weekend in a bid to allow physical distancing while also encouraging people to get active.

The city says it will also be closing portions of major thoroughfares on a trial basis over the weekend.

