Health

Coronavirus travel restrictions between Yukon, B.C. to be lifted by July

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-travel-restrictions-between-yukon,-bc.-to-be-lifted-by-july

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees another decrease in active cases, no new deaths reported as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

WHITEHORSE — Travel restrictions will be lifted between Yukon and B.C. after July 1 under the second phase of the territory’s pandemic restart plan.

Premier Sandy Silver and chief medical health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley say after that date, travellers between the province and territory will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Yukon has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since May 15 with dine-in restaurants, day cares and recreational centres reopening.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Territorial parks and campgrounds will open for the summer next week.

The government says in a news release it will be guided on what restrictions are necessary by risk assessments, including the amount of health space available and whether it can quickly test and contact trace for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon premier announces reopening plan for territory

Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon premier announces reopening plan for territory

Other new guidelines put in place Friday outline how to travel responsibly within Yukon and how to respect the wishes of communities and First Nations.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous article50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

More Articles Like This

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1, including many in Fort St....
Read more

London, Ont., deputy mayor urges residents to skip delivery apps, order directly from restaurants

Health Global News - 0
While many of the supports and assistance restaurant owners would like to see as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues are beyond the means of...
Read more

For 4th day in a row, Canada adds fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s daily coronavirus case count remained under 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day. With 906 new cases and 102 deaths, Friday tipped the country over...
Read more

BC sees another decrease in active cases, no new deaths reported as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and four new cases were...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv