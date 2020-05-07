Health

Coronavirus: Trudeau rejects ‘oil is dead’ claim from Greens, Bloc Quebecois

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trudeau-rejects-‘oil-is-dead’-claim-from-greens,-bloc-quebecois

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead. Bloc...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Prime Minister announces funding to give essential works a wage boost

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced they will provide funding to give essential workers a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Business Resilience team asking residents to shop local

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek has formed a Business Resilience Team that is asking residents to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects the claim made by Green and Bloc Quebecois leaders that “oil is dead” and should get no further government support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau was asked Thursday by by Global News, during a daily press briefing outside Rideau Cottage, about the remarks made on Wednesday by Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and whether he shared their assessments of the industry.

READ MORE: Oil site cleanup program sees 18,000 applications in 4 days, ‘significantly’ over expectations

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I don’t share that assessment,” he said.

“I know that if we are to move forward in transforming our economy towards lower emissions and clean processes, workers and innovators in Alberta and across the country in the energy sector are going to be an essential part of that transition.”

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, stressing the industry is an “essential” partner for the transition towards a cleaner economy and rejected calls from May and Blanchet for no further federal support for the struggling sector.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We need the innovation,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleVIA Rail cancels some routes until at least November as COVID-19 crisis continues
Next articlePassenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

More Articles Like This

How many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

Health Global News - 0
We know that just over 60,000 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It would be useful to know how many of us actually...
Read more

New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus. The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government...
Read more

Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

Health Global News - 0
CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated...
Read more

Passenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

Health Global News - 0
An Edmonton woman who works in medical sales and flies frequently for work is speaking out after she says nearly every seat on her...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv