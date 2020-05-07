coronavirus:-trudeau-rejects-‘oil-is-dead’-claim-from-greens,-bloc-quebecois

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects the claim made by Green and Bloc Quebecois leaders that “oil is dead” and should get no further government support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau was asked Thursday by by Global News, during a daily press briefing outside Rideau Cottage, about the remarks made on Wednesday by Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and whether he shared their assessments of the industry.

“I don’t share that assessment,” he said.

“I know that if we are to move forward in transforming our economy towards lower emissions and clean processes, workers and innovators in Alberta and across the country in the energy sector are going to be an essential part of that transition.”

He continued, stressing the industry is an “essential” partner for the transition towards a cleaner economy and rejected calls from May and Blanchet for no further federal support for the struggling sector.

“We need the innovation,

