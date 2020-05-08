coronavirus:-trudeau-thanks-taiwan-directly-for-‘generous’-mask-donation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday thanked the island nation of Taiwan for donating medical masks to Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, one day after his foreign minister dodged repeated requests to do the same.

During a daily briefing with journalists outside Rideau Cottage, Trudeau was asked about Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne refusing to specifically name and thank Taiwan for its donation of 500,000 masks despite publicly thanking China for its separate donation.

“Your foreign minister wouldn’t thank the country by name. Will you?” asked a journalist.

“I’m happy to thank Taiwan for its generous donation,” Trudeau responded.

“It is important at this point that Canadians and all people around the world pull together and be there for each other because this is a global challenge that is going to face a global response. We need to do this together, and we will.”

Trudeau was also asked about remarks by former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in a new memoir in which Turnbull said the world should stand up to China’s “bullying” behaviour,

