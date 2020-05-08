Health

Coronavirus: Trudeau thanks Taiwan directly for ‘generous’ mask donation

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Unemployment rate jumps to 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 7.4 percent in April.
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday thanked the island nation of Taiwan for donating medical masks to Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, one day after his foreign minister dodged repeated requests to do the same.

During a daily briefing with journalists outside Rideau Cottage, Trudeau was asked about Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne refusing to specifically name and thank Taiwan for its donation of 500,000 masks despite publicly thanking China for its separate donation.

“Your foreign minister wouldn’t thank the country by name. Will you?” asked a journalist.

“I’m happy to thank Taiwan for its generous donation,” Trudeau responded.

“It is important at this point that Canadians and all people around the world pull together and be there for each other because this is a global challenge that is going to face a global response. We need to do this together, and we will.”

Trudeau was also asked about remarks by former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in a new memoir in which Turnbull said the world should stand up to China’s “bullying” behaviour,

