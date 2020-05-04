coronavirus:-trudeau-uncertain-he-would-send-his-children-back-to-school-if-they-lived-in-quebec

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not sure he would send his children back to class if they lived in Quebec as the province plans to reopen elementary schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau paused when he was asked the question on Sunday evening on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle television program.

“I don’t know,” he said. “And it will be a decision that is extremely personal for many parents.”

Trudeau explained that his children attend a French-language school in Ontario, where schools are closed until at least May 31.

However, Trudeau said that if he had to make a decision, he would have to take different factors into consideration, including the school’s plan, how the teachers are feeling and how recess would work.

“I would make that decision probably at the last minute,” he said.

The prime minister added that the pandemic — which has led to more than 59,000 cases of COVID-19,

