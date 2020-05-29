coronavirus:-trump-terminates-relationship-with-world-health-organization

Posted May 29, 2020 3:12 pm

Updated May 29, 2020

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is breaking off ties with the World Health Organization.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” Trump told reporters.

He claims “China has total control over the World Health Organization.”

“China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has caused more than 100,000 American lives,” Trump added.

He alleged that officials in China “ignored their reporting obligations” to the WHO when the virus was first discovered in late 2019.

More to come.

