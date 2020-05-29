Health

Coronavirus: Trump terminates relationship with World Health Organization

By Global News
Read more
Global News

Posted May 29, 2020 3:12 pm

Updated May 29, 2020 3:17 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is breaking off ties with the World Health Organization.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” Trump told reporters.

BREAKING: Trump says the US is terminating its relationship with the W.H.O.

— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) May 29, 2020

He claims “China has total control over the World Health Organization.”

“China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has caused more than 100,000 American lives,” Trump added. 

He alleged that officials in China “ignored their reporting obligations” to the WHO when the virus was first discovered in late 2019.

More to come.

 READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

