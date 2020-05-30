Health

Coronavirus: Trump’s WHO funding cut draws criticism as COVID-19 spreads

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trump’s-who-funding-cut-draws-criticism-as-covid-19-spreads

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees another decrease in active cases, no new deaths reported as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement he was cutting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained.

Trump on Friday charged that the WHO didn’t respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the UN agency of being under China’s “total control.”

The WHO wouldn’t comment on the announcement but South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize called it an “unfortunate” turn of events.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Certainly, when faced with a serious pandemic, you want all nations in the world to be particularly focused … on one common enemy,” he told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. is the largest source of financial support for the WHO, and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics.

In China, where the virus outbreak began, only four new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, all brought from outside the country,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleWorking out at home? Here’s how to avoid an injury

More Articles Like This

Working out at home? Here’s how to avoid an injury

Health Global News - 0
Many Canadians have turned their homes into offices, classrooms and gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more fitness studios leading virtual classes, working out at...
Read more

Why Canadians can’t ignore this sign of bladder cancer, even in the COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Brad Hornseth made sure to call his family doctor right away when he spotted specks of blood in his urine. It was early in the...
Read more

Coronavirus travel restrictions between Yukon, B.C. to be lifted by July

Health Global News - 0
WHITEHORSE — Travel restrictions will be lifted between Yukon and B.C. after July 1 under the second phase of the territory’s pandemic restart plan. Premier...
Read more

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1, including many in Fort St....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv