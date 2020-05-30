coronavirus:-trump’s-who-funding-cut-draws-criticism-as-covid-19-spreads

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement he was cutting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization prompted criticism Saturday, as spiking infection rates in India and elsewhere served as a reminder the global pandemic is far from contained.

Trump on Friday charged that the WHO didn’t respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the UN agency of being under China’s “total control.”

The WHO wouldn’t comment on the announcement but South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize called it an “unfortunate” turn of events.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Certainly, when faced with a serious pandemic, you want all nations in the world to be particularly focused … on one common enemy,” he told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. is the largest source of financial support for the WHO, and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics.

In China, where the virus outbreak began, only four new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, all brought from outside the country,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS