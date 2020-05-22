Health

Coronavirus: U.S. calls for immediate start to review of WHO’s handling of pandemic

By Global News
Global News

GENEVA ⁠— The United States called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the novel coronavirus, as well as its handling of the response to the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of being “China centric,” threatened in a tweeted letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday to permanently halt funding if the WHO did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country’s membership of the agency.

More than 5.12 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, including 332,0526 deaths, since the virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, according to the latest Reuters tally.

The WHO’s executive board of 34 member states, including the United States, held a three-hour session on Friday.

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, told the board in a written statement: “As President Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros, there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again.

