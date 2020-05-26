Health

Coronavirus: U.S. travel ban on Brazil to start Tuesday, 2 days earlier than announced

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us.-travel-ban-on-brazil-to-start-tuesday,-2-days-earlier-than-announced

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Community awards will be held online.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active cases of COVID-19 now below 300 in BC as reported by Health Officials on Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted May 25, 2020 9:09 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:30Coronavirus outbreak: Trump considering travel ban for Brazil amid rise in COVID-19 cases

WATCH: (May 20) Coronavirus outbreak: Trump considering travel ban for Brazil amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil that were announced after the Latin American country became the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hotspot.

A White House statement amended the timing of the start of the restrictions to 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26.

In its original announcement on Sunday, it said the restrictions would come into force on May 28.

The statement did not give a reason for the move. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration issues, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The travel ban was a blow to right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has followed the example of U.S. President Donald Trump in addressing the pandemic,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada reports 121 more coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

More Articles Like This

Canada reports 121 more coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 25, 2020 8:19 pm 3:44Coronavirus around the world: May 25, 2020 WATCH: Coronavirus around the world — May 25, 2020 Canada’s total cases of the...
Read more

‘One for the history books:’ Horse racing back but without crowds at Winnipeg’s Assiniboia Downs

Health Global News - 0
A horse track in Manitoba has had some significant moments in its more than 60 years of racing, but animals charging around the oval...
Read more

Should you tested for coronavirus if you don’t have symptoms?

Health Global News - 0
Up until the last week, many provinces had mostly been testing patients with COVID-19 who had persistent symptoms, including a cough, fever and shortness...
Read more

Coronavirus: N.L. nears 3rd week without new cases, P.E.I. almost a month free

Health Global News - 0
Newfoundland and Labrador is approaching three full weeks without detecting a new case of COVID-19. The province reported no new cases on Monday for the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv