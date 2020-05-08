Health

Coronavirus: U.S. unemployment rate hits 14.7% in April

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us-unemployment-rate-hits-14.7%-in-april

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7 per cent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.

The collapse of the job market has occurred with stunning speed. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was a five-decade low of 3.5 per cent, and employers had added jobs for a record 113 months. In March, the unemployment rate was just 4.4 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The government’s report Friday noted that many people who lost jobs in April but didn’t look for another one weren’t even counted in the unemployment rate. The impact of those losses was reflected in the drop in the proportion of working-age Americans who have jobs: Just 51.3 per cent, the lowest on record.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the millions of newly unemployed,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Here’s how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown
Next articleLive animal markets shouldn’t be closed despite COVID-19, says WHO

More Articles Like This

Live animal markets shouldn’t be closed despite COVID-19, says WHO

Health Global News - 0
LONDON — The World Health Organization said Friday that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Here’s how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Provinces have been releasing plans for easing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Here is what some of the...
Read more

14 workers laid off by coronavirus lockdown killed by train in India

Health Global News - 0
An Indian train killed 14 migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the track on Friday while they were heading back to their home...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. expected to report worst jobs numbers in over 70 years

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. government on Friday is poised to report the worst set of jobs numbers since record-keeping began in 1948, a snapshot of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv