Health

Coronavirus vaccine being tested in China could be tested in Canada soon

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-vaccine-being-tested-in-china-could-be-tested-in-canada-soon

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves tender for upgrades to City sewage lagoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council approved $2.6 million for a tender to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese research team is in human trials in China, and researchers hope to soon test it in Canada, too, according to a press release from the National Research Council of Canada.

The vaccine, called Ad5-nCoV and developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSino Biologics, was approved for Phase 1 human trials in China in mid-March. Now, the company is filling out the paperwork to get it approved for testing in Canada. Health Canada would have to approve the trial.

According to the press release, the vaccine is the first in the world to make it to the Phase 2 clinical trial stage, meaning that it presents no obvious major safety issues and will now be evaluated for its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans,” the press release says.

Story continues below advertisement

“CanSino Biologics and the NRC are aiming to pave the way for future clinical trials in Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Immunization Research Network at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology,” the release reads.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Feds rolling out one-time top up for seniors eligible for OAS, GIS
Next articleFederal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

More Articles Like This

Federal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300. The payment will be...
Read more

Coronavirus: Feds rolling out one-time top up for seniors eligible for OAS, GIS

Health Global News - 0
Seniors feeling the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get a one-time top up to their Old Age Security and...
Read more

Majority of Canadians find it stressful to be out in public amid COVID-19: poll

Health Global News - 0
As restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 persist, a new survey suggests more than half of Canadians find it stressful to venture out...
Read more

Coronavirus: Countries driving blind as they begin to reopen, expert warns

Health Global News - 0
India‘s trains will start rolling again and millions in the Philippines will be able to leave their homes, even as an expert warns that...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv