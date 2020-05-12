coronavirus-vaccine-being-tested-in-china-could-be-tested-in-canada-soon

A coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese research team is in human trials in China, and researchers hope to soon test it in Canada, too, according to a press release from the National Research Council of Canada.

The vaccine, called Ad5-nCoV and developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSino Biologics, was approved for Phase 1 human trials in China in mid-March. Now, the company is filling out the paperwork to get it approved for testing in Canada. Health Canada would have to approve the trial.

According to the press release, the vaccine is the first in the world to make it to the Phase 2 clinical trial stage, meaning that it presents no obvious major safety issues and will now be evaluated for its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

“It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans,” the press release says.

“CanSino Biologics and the NRC are aiming to pave the way for future clinical trials in Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Immunization Research Network at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology,” the release reads.

