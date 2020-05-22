Health

Coronavirus vaccine trial shows promising results ahead of Canadian tests

Global News
Global News

An early trial of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be tested on Canadians has found it to be safe and effective at prompting an immune response.

A study published Friday in the Lancet says the formulation from China’s CanSino Biologics Inc. needs more trials to determine whether it can actually protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

But it says early trials involving 108 adults in Wuhan produced neutralizing antibodies and a response in T-cells, which protect the body from pathogens, after 28 days. The most common side effects — described as “mild” and “moderate” — were pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue and headache.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The findings land just before researchers at Dalhousie University test the CanSino product in Halifax in the upcoming weeks.

Dalhousie says Canada’s first clinical trial for a potential vaccine will start with fewer than 100 people between the ages of 18 and 55. A followup stage will involve almost 500 people across Canada, including those aged 65 to 85.

The Beijing professor responsible for the Lancet study stresses that the findings should be interpreted cautiously,

