Health

Coronavirus: Vancouver woman punched for sneezing in latest racist assault

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-vancouver-woman-punched-for-sneezing-in-latest-racist-assault

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

An Indigenous Vancouver woman says she is the latest victim of a racist attack driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota Holmes told Global News she was walking her dog Kato in Gray’s Park near 33rd Avenue and Fraser Street when a man nearby heard her sneeze.

“He came up and assumed I was Asian and was yelling all these racist slurs at me, and then he punched me in the face,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Holmes’ dog Kato intervened and scared the man away, but Holmes was left with visible bruises on her face.

Vancouver police say they were called to a potentially racially-motivated assault in the area around 8:30 p.m.

The case has been turned over the VPD’s diversity section, and is being led by hate crimes investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a police service, we work hard to build strong relationships with marginalized groups in our community and encourage anyone who has experienced hate, bigotry, or discrimination to call us,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Hate crimes and hate incidents have always been significantly under-reported.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleClinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccine to be conducted by Halifax team
Next article‘More vulnerable:’ Blind Canadians talk hardships of physical distancing amid coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Frustrated Canadian veterans call for auto approval of disability claims during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 17, 2020 1:53 pm Frustration is growing within Canada’s veterans’ community as many disabled ex-soldiers continue to wait for federal...
Read more

‘More vulnerable:’ Blind Canadians talk hardships of physical distancing amid coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
The physical distancing rules put in place across Canadian society are supposed to shield everyone from the ravages of COVID-19, but Nick D’Ambrosio doesn’t...
Read more

Clinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccine to be conducted by Halifax team

Health Global News - 0
HALIFAX — The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted by a Halifax research team that also was involved in...
Read more

Coronavirus: Communities, businesses in Canada brace for cancellation of cruise ships

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Picturesque Peggy’s Cove, N.S., is normally a great place to run a business but restaurant owner John Campbell hopes he can survive...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv