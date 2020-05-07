Health

Coronavirus: Western University face shield initiative sees production boost from General Dynamics

By Global News
Global News

An initiative launched by Western University to design and produce face shields for frontline medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is getting some big support from General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C).

University officials announced on Wednesday that the aerospace and defence contractor had agreed to help produce 500 face shields a day for the project, launched in late March in Western’s University Machine Services (UMS), an ancillary service based out of its engineering department.

Initially, a UMS team of about five or six people had been building the shields by shearing and forming polycarbonate, and then attaching them to 3D-printed Velcro fasteners.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

With GDLS-C’s involvement, production will be almost double or triple what the smaller team could do on a daily basis, said Peter White, Western’s executive director of government relations and strategic partnerships.

With continuing concerns over personal protective equipment, and thousands of requests for the shields coming from across Canada and even from the U.S., White says those on the project realized a new style of production was needed that was beyond simple 3D printing.

“What we looked at was a different process.

