coronavirus:-when-can-i-date,-have-sex-with-someone-new-again?

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been easy on anyone, and more than half of Canadians report feeling isolated, lonely and anxious.

However, the impact of physical distancing and other public health measures may be even more harmful for those who have been completely alone for months now.

As provinces begin to slowly reopen storefronts and other public spaces, some Canadians are wondering if they have the green light to start dating again.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: ‘All it took was a pandemic’ — How coronavirus helped loved ones reconnect

“It’s an incredibly challenging time for all of us, and when we don’t have ready-made people within our bubble, it can be even more lonely,” B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press conference last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would say now’s the time that we need to be careful.”

Colin Furness, a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, agrees — dating someone new remains “dangerous terrain” right now.

1:04How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers

How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers

Advertisement

“Applying current public health guidelines,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS