Health

Coronavirus: When can I date, have sex with someone new again?

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-when-can-i-date,-have-sex-with-someone-new-again?

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

West Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have closed the West Bypass road in Fort St. John...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Oilpatch M&A expected to pick up after pandemic’s dampening of demand eases

CALGARY — The financial stress caused by low oil prices from plummeting fuel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a wave...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta backing offsets higher risk after Biden vows to kill Keystone XL: analyst

CALGARY — A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. can be more comfortable continuing construction...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been easy on anyone, and more than half of Canadians report feeling isolated, lonely and anxious.

However, the impact of physical distancing and other public health measures may be even more harmful for those who have been completely alone for months now.

As provinces begin to slowly reopen storefronts and other public spaces, some Canadians are wondering if they have the green light to start dating again.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: ‘All it took was a pandemic’ — How coronavirus helped loved ones reconnect

“It’s an incredibly challenging time for all of us, and when we don’t have ready-made people within our bubble, it can be even more lonely,” B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press conference last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would say now’s the time that we need to be careful.”

Colin Furness, a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, agrees — dating someone new remains “dangerous terrain” right now.

1:04How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers

How the coronavirus outbreak has impacted sex workers

Advertisement

“Applying current public health guidelines,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada on UN Security Council would help world rebuild after COVID-19: Trudeau
Next articleWest Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

More Articles Like This

Canada on UN Security Council would help world rebuild after COVID-19: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 19, 2020 1:41 pm 1:37Coronavirus outbreak: UN Security Council needs Canada post-pandemic, Trudeau says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s bid...
Read more

‘The virus is still there,’ Legault says as Quebec sees lowest coronavirus case increase since April

Health Global News - 0
Quebecers are asked to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines as the province recorded its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases in...
Read more

Prime Minister announces expansion of support for workers and small businesses

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Tuesday, an expansion to the eligibility criteria for the Canada Emergency Business Account. According to Trudeau, this...
Read more

Funding applications now being accepted for Emergency Community Support Fund

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. has announced it is accepting funding applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv