Could the public be to blame for the lack of coronavirus testing in Ontario?

By Global News
The Ontario government has been under fire for not reaching its daily benchmark for coronavirus testing often enough, but health officials have now hinted that the public may also share the blame.

Global News tallied only seven days out of 15 days in which the province hit its goal of conducting 16,000 tests daily since it created that benchmark on May 6th.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott said on Wednesday that there had not been enough people going to assessment centres in the past week, even though the province eased up the testing criteria.

“Previously, more or less, it was in the clinical judgment of the person at the assessment centre, but now, if people have symptoms and they want to be tested, they will be tested,” said Elliott.

“That is really important from a community perspective as we’re opening the economy.”

Last week, the province expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 testing to include those who have milder symptoms.

People can now get tested if they have less severe ‘typical’ symptoms like runny nose,

