Council approves road improvements of $2.5 million

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council approved a tender for 2020 capital roadworks.

The contract includes work on three projects this summer that was awarded to the low bidder S. Young Enterprises for $2.5 million. The City had budgeted $3.275 for the three projects.

The contract includes improvements to 96 street from 117 avenue to Northern Lights drive. This work will consist of the installation of storm sewers, streetlights, a walking path and pedestrian controlled crosswalk cross Northern Lights Drive.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The contract also includes the installation of sidewalks and streetlights along 116th Avenue from 86th Street to 89A Street.

The third project is the installation of a storm sewer on 101st street from 105th avenue to 108th avenue to service the RCMP building site.