Council approves small drop in property taxes

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Fort St. John City Hall. Photo by Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the same as 2019.

Council had planned to increase property taxes by 1.25% to help balance the 2020 budget. Council decided to waive that increase due to COVID-19 and pull funds to balance the budget from the Growth Infrastructure Capital Reserve fund.

Council will then replenish this fund over the next five years through a combination of fiscal year surpluses (if any), re-routing of industrial grant revenues received and modest tax rate increases.

On top of the tax rate the City of Fort St. John sets, other jurisdictions like the School District and Regional District can tax properties in the community.

Many of those jurisdictions have also decreased their tax rates. There be an overall decrease of 1.89% to 15.07%, depending on the property class.

ClassGeneralSchool DistrictHospitalPRRDPRRD Shared ServicesMFABCAATransitTotalChange from 2019
Residential4.86082.29340.46970.15300.57290.00020.04260.21688.6094-2.02%
Utilities4013.031.6440.53552.00520.00070.47880.758858.4530-1.89%
Major Industrial26.97390.00011.1597.52021.94790.00070.47880.737132.2557-12.55%
Light Industrial24.64071.05611.59700.52021.94790.00070.10990.737130.6096-10.43%
Business13.67581.10701.15080.37491.40360.00050.10990.531218.3537-15.07%
Recreation10.24510.78440.46970.15300.57290.00020.04260.216812.4847-12.50%
Farm1.45827.05000.46970.15300.57290.00020.04260.21689.9634-3.09%

Fort St. John Residential property values dropped by 2% over last year, which should mean most residential property owners will see a reduction in the overall amount paid in City taxes.

Taxes are still due on July 2, 2020, but the City will not be applying the late penalty of 10% until October 1, 2020, for any accounts with unpaid balances as of September 30, 2020.

