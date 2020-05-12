News

Council approves tender for upgrades to City sewage lagoon

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves

Adam Reaburn

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council approved $2.6 million for a tender to upgrade equipment at the South Sewage Lagoons.

The tender was awarded to Knappett Industries. According to the report presented to Council, “The project includes replacing the current pumps with larger pumps equipped with motors that can automatically adjust their speed to meet demand.”

The South Lift Station in the South Sewage Lagoon runs 24 hours a day and, in 2019, pumped 524,627,000 litres of wastewater for treatment. The pumping station is designated as a critical piece of infrastructure.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City budgeted $3 million for the full project. With engineering valued at $246,500 and the tender awarded to Knappett, there is a surplus of $82,371.

