Council approves tender for upgrades to City sewage lagoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council approved $2.6 million for a tender to upgrade equipment at the South Sewage Lagoons.

The tender was awarded to Knappett Industries. According to the report presented to Council, “The project includes replacing the current pumps with larger pumps equipped with motors that can automatically adjust their speed to meet demand.”

The South Lift Station in the South Sewage Lagoon runs 24 hours a day and, in 2019, pumped 524,627,000 litres of wastewater for treatment. The pumping station is designated as a critical piece of infrastructure.

The City budgeted $3 million for the full project. With engineering valued at $246,500 and the tender awarded to Knappett, there is a surplus of $82,371.