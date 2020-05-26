Council approves three tenders for new equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has awarded three tenders for new equipment worth under $1 million.

The City of Fort St. John will purchase a new tandem axle hydro excavator and a new four-wheel-drive sidewalk loader. The two units will come from the lowest qualifying bidder of Vimar Equipment from Langley, B.C.

The sewer cleaner/hydro excavator will cost $472,133, and the four-wheel-drive sidewalk loader will cost $258,751.68.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The other piece of equipment, a four-wheel-drive loader, will come from Brand Tractor in Fort St. Joh for $259,000.

All three pieces of equipment are funded through the 2020 capital budget.