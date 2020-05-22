Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at federal prison in Agassiz, B.C.

By Global News
Global News

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Mountain Institution, a federal prison in Agassiz.

The CSC says the patient is one of a batch of 15 inmates who were admitted to the Matsqui Institution on May 4, where they were undergoing a 14-day isolation period before being moved to other prisons.

It says three of those inmates were transferred to the Mountain Institution on May 18, where one of them reported “mild” COVID-19 symptoms to a nurse.

All three inmates were tested, and one of them returned a positive result, says the CSC.

2:31Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons

All 15 inmates who were admitted to the Matsqui Institution on May 4 have now been medically isolated, and broader testing is underway, says the CSC.

The agency added that it has isolated those inmates’ close contacts, is conducting contact tracing, and has made it mandatory for staff and inmates to wear masks.

