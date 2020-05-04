HealthNewsRegional

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been significantly dropping since March 20 and B.C.’s curve has now ‘”flattened.”

Henry said during a press conference on Monday most people who have tested positive are predominantly women, between the ages of 30 to 60. Despite women making up the majority of those diagnosed, men make up two-thirds that have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

 

 

According to Henry, 428 Healthcare workers, or 21 percent of the provincial total, were diagnosed with the virus and one healthcare worker had died from COVID-19 as of April 28.

Henry confirms the Province is continuing to work under the assumption that B.C. is currently around 30 percent of pre-pandemic interactions, but that the virus can be kept in check if it stays below 60 percent going forward.

“We might have increased numbers of cases and some hospitalizations…but they would be manageable. We’d be able to manage that, and there are things we can do to make these contacts safer for people as well.”

 

Henry says social interactions need to be reintroduced at a slow pace and that physical distancing should be kept in mind to prevent a resurgence of virus cases.

Premier Horgan will announce on Wednesday afternoon it’s plan to reduce restrictions on B.C.

Watch the full press conference or download the presentation below.

COVID-19 PresentationDownload
