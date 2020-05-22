covid-19-in-brooks:-how-widespread-testing,-cultural-support-helped-an-alberta-city-avert-disaster

This is part 2 of a special series examining the COVID-19 in Brooks, AB. You can find Part 1, “COVID-19 in Brooks: How a small Alberta city faced one of Canada’s most virulent outbreaks,” here.

When Remilyn Biay took leave from her job at the JBS beef-processing plant near Brooks, Alta. in mid-April, it had nothing to do with her health.

“My baby’s daycare, they decided to close temporarily because most of the parents are working at JBS,” the single mother said.

Biay had been spending her time at home, so she was shocked to learn almost two weeks later that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have no idea where or when I got positive.”

The novel coronavirus began spreading through the small Alberta city in mid-April, where health officials identified outbreaks in multiple locations, including the JBS plant.

With dozens of new cases coming to light each day, Mayor Barry Morishita began to push for more testing.

“Because there’s no cure, no treatment, there’s no vaccine,

