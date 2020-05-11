Health

COVID-19 mutations not cause for concern as viruses change often, experts say

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-mutations-not-cause-for-concern-as-viruses-change-often,-experts-say

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A recent study sparked some worry last week when it revealed a mutation “of urgent concern” in the virus responsible for COVID-19. But experts say more research is needed to determine what that really means.

The preliminary, non peer-reviewed study from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico indicated that a COVID-19 strand containing a specific mutation — on the spike protein D614G — is emerging as the dominant form of the virus.

The U.S. team’s study, which analyzed data from coronavirus patients in England, also suggested the mutation could be making the virus more infectious.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The problem, experts say, is that the research doesn’t reveal any proof of that.

“There’s really no evidence from the scientific study that this particular mutation is causing the virus to be more transmissible than other genetic variants of the virus,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist based at Toronto General Hospital and a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“Could a mutation (with that effect) happen? Sure. Will it happen? Who knows.”

8:45Epidemiologist breaks down challenges of developing COVID-19 vaccine

Epidemiologist breaks down challenges of developing COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Mutations are commonplace in nature,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Ontario stores reopen for curbside pickup, delivery
Next articleCoronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with COVID-19 controls

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland reopens with COVID-19 controls

Health Global News - 0
Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario stores reopen for curbside pickup, delivery

Health Global News - 0
By Global News Posted May 11, 2020 6:31 am Updated May 11, 2020 6:32 am 2:11Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hardware stores resume in-store sales as parks prepare to...
Read more

COVID-19 cases linked to South Korean nightclub highlight fear of second wave

Health Global News - 0
The difficulty in trying to reopen economies without rekindling coronavirus outbreaks was highlighted on Monday as concern grew in South Korea about a second...
Read more

Coronavirus: More COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted across Canada

Health Global News - 0
Some significant steps will be taken today in the slow process of lifting restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv