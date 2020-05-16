covid-19-outbreak-confirmed-at-abbotsford-regional-hospital

An outbreak of eight cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Fraser Health says two patients and six staff members have been diagnosed with the disease. Fraser Health is not disclosing what unit is affected.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie says the first cases were detected last week, but contact tracing only determined they were connected on Thursday.

All affected staff have been sent home to self-isolate, access to the unit is being restricted and staff are being given enhanced protective equipment.

“We also enhance cleaning, so that’s done now twice a day to remove any viral particles and disinfect so that there is no transmission from surfaces and objects,” said Lavoie.

“We declutter to limit the number of objects and things that could be contaminated. We also do symptom checks.”

The source of the initial infection remains under investigation,

