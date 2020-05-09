Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canada Post plant in Calgary

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-outbreak-declared-at-canada-post-plant-in-calgary

Avatar
Global News

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Canada Post processing plant in north Calgary on Friday.

The Crown corporation said that in the last month, it informed Alberta Health Services about six positive cases at the main sorting facility located at 1100 49 Ave. N.E.

“These occurred at separate times over a three-week period dating back to April 20,” Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton said in a statement to Global News.

“Some of the employees have not been in the building since early April. In the most recent case, the employee hadn’t been in the building since May 5.”

Canada Post said it was told by AHS that the provincial health authority “does not believe these cases occurred in the workplace but rather that exposure occurred externally and all cases were unrelated,” adding that employees were asymptomatic at work.

A file image of a Canada Post truck.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

An outbreak is declared when there are five or more cases at a facility, Alberta Health said.

