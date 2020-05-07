HealthNewsRegional

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains at 54 and 33 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,288 as announced by Health Officials on Thursday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,512 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 76 are hospitalized, while 20 of those are in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

126 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

While the Province has released plans for reopening, Henry says British Columbians should continue to practice safe measures such as physical distancing and hand washing to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Province announced it will be resuming 30,000 cancelled surgeries starting this month.

