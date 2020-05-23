HealthNewsRegional

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.

The townhall will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

This will be the second virtual townhall for the Northern Health Region.

Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton will participate in the townhall along with MLA Jennifer Rice and MLA Coralee Oakes.

The townhall will focus on the plan to restart the B.C. economy and the surgical renewal plan. 

Learn more and submit your questions in advance at www.gov.bc.ca/covid19townhalls. You will also be able to submit questions during the Facebook live video.

You can watch the townhall on the Government of B.C. Facebook page or at https://www.youtube.com/user/ProvinceofBC 

