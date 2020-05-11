NewsRegional

Davies calling for funding “right now” to start projects in the North Peace

By Scott Brooks
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is calling on the Provincial Government to fund a number of projects right now as a way to kick-start the economy to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Davies, many projects in the North Peace, such as the Taylor Bridge, need funding at the moment to help stimulate and recover the economy from the affects of the pandemic.

Davies also says there are opportunities to widen the Alaska Highway from Dawson Creek to Pink Mountain which would provide employment and help boost the economy.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is lots of work that needs to be done to improve infrastructure in the North Peace, and Davies says he will continue to put pressure on the Province to ensure the funding is provided.

“There is lots of work to be done. We’re going to be pressuring Government and I encourage others to write the Premier… We need to drop that unemployment rate back down again.”

