Dawson Creek Business Resilience team asking residents to shop local

The Alaska Highway Mile Zero marker outside the Dawson Creek Art Gallery. Photo by Tourism Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek has formed a Business Resilience Team that is asking residents to shop locally.

South Peace MLA, Mike Bernier, is part of the group that has been meeting weekly to share information and knowledge on how to support local businesses during the critical period of social distancing and the reopening of businesses.

“It was individuals acting together that bent the curve and prevented an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. For those who are able, shopping locally will offer the same kind of community effort, this time to support local employers and their employees in recovering from the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

The Business Resilience Team is made up of the local MLA, the City of Dawson Creek, Community Futures Peace Liard, the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, and Lake View Credit Union.

“Keeping our community safe from COVID-19 has been, and is the first priority. Today we see the very positive effects of our residents’ discipline in helping to achieve this goal. We need to get our local economy reopened and supporting our local businesses in every way possible. Keeping workers safe and back to work is the objective. Please consider local with that first consumer decision,” said Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead.

Cashflows have been non-existent for many businesses, and with the announcement by the Province on Wednesday, businesses will have to implement social distancing measures to keep staff and shoppers safe to reopen. 

The Team says local support will be critical to keeping local stores, restaurants, and service providers open. 

Dawson Creek Business Resilience Team members:

  • Mike Bernier, MLA, Peace River South
  • Dale Bumstead, Mayor, City of Dawson Creek
  • Sue Kenny, General Manager, Community Futures Peace Liard
  • Russ Beerling, Chair, Community Futures Peace Liard
  • Kathleen Connelly, Executive Director, Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce
  • Chris Richards, President, Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce
  • Lori Archibald, CEO, Lake View Credit Union
