NewsRegional

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a fire in the Mile Zero Trailer Park. - DC Fire Department

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in the Mile Zero Trailer Park. The fire department was able to contain the fire to a single mobile home.

The fire caused heavy smoke damage.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Dawson Creek Fire Department believes the home was vacant at the time of the fire. They also believe squatters occasionally occupy the site.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Dawson Creek Fire Department and the Dawson Creek RCMP.

The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a fire in the Mile Zero Trailer Park. – DC Fire Department
Previous articleCoronavirus: New Orleans restaurants, shops reopen as Shanghai restarts classes

More Articles Like This

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince George has tested positive for...
Read more

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry announced...
Read more

Peace Island Park could open to campers June 1

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - Taylor Council will hear a plan on Tuesday that could see Peace Island Park open starting June 1.
Read more

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies says the Province needs to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv