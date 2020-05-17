Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in the Mile Zero Trailer Park. The fire department was able to contain the fire to a single mobile home.

The fire caused heavy smoke damage.

The Dawson Creek Fire Department believes the home was vacant at the time of the fire. They also believe squatters occasionally occupy the site.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Dawson Creek Fire Department and the Dawson Creek RCMP.