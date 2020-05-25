Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday morning, May 24, on Trading Post Road.

According to the Fire Department, 18 members of the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire.

The first responding units arrived to find the complete structure involved in flames down to the ground level of the building.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials say Quick action was taken by the responders to minimize the damage to the neighbouring structure and contained the fire to the already burning building.

There was no report of occupants in the building and minimal contents

were lost to the fire.

This fire is under investigation by Dawson Creek Fire Rescue staff and the RCMP.