NewsRegional

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Community awards will be held online.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active cases of COVID-19 now below 300 in BC as reported by Health Officials on Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday morning, May 24, on Trading Post Road.

According to the Fire Department, 18 members of the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire.

The first responding units arrived to find the complete structure involved in flames down to the ground level of the building.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials say Quick action was taken by the responders to minimize the damage to the neighbouring structure and contained the fire to the already burning building.

There was no report of occupants in the building and minimal contents
were lost to the fire.

This fire is under investigation by Dawson Creek Fire Rescue staff and the RCMP.

Previous articleFort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Community awards will be held online. The annual event was scheduled...
Read more

Active cases of COVID-19 now below 300 in BC as reported by Health Officials on Monday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62 and 12 new cases were...
Read more

City moving forward with the creation of a community foundation

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is continuing the work to create a community foundation.
Read more

BC SPCA hosting online edition of Lock-In for Love Fundraiser

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is holding its Annual Lock-In for Love Fundraiser, but this year with a twist. Instead of holding...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv