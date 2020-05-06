NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in solving a cold case that dates back to 2015.

According to Dawson Creek RCMP, Constance “Connie” Jones was struck by a vehicle as she walked along 8th Street on her way to work on March 6, 2015.

Police say Jones died as a result and was found lying in the intersection of 106th Avenue and 8th Street in Dawson Creek.

A forensic examination at the scene located evidence, however police have been unable to determine what type of vehicle was involved, or who was responsible.

Family was of upmost importance to Jones and her family are still looking for answers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

