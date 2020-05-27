Dawson Creek RCMP seize illegal drugs and stolen property

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP executed multiple search warrants and arrested seven people.

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Dawson Creek RCMP executed simultaneous search warrants at properties located in the 1300-block of 107th Avenue. The warrants were related to active criminal investigations into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

During the searches, police seized quantities of substances suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine along with Canadian currency. Stolen property was also recovered along with airsoft pistols, brass knuckles, boxes of ammunition and a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Seven people arrested during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. These individuals were identified and subsequently released pending further investigation.

These investigations are a priority of the detachment and we continue to focus on those involved in this type of criminal activity said Cpl Andrew Brand Dawson Creek RCMP

The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges in Possession of the Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.