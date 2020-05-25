News

Demand causes delays for those trying to reserve a campsite in B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Demand causes delays for those trying to reserve a campsite in B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online camping reservations in B.C. opened early Monday, but many users report...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Vermilion Energy president and CEO Anthony Marino steps down from company

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online camping reservations in B.C. opened early Monday, but many users report the website keeps crashing.

Provincial campgrounds will open to overnight camping on June 1. The Province announced earlier this month reservations would start Monday, May 25.

According to several posts on social media, eager campers have tried using www.discovercamping.ca only to find it is crashing under the current demand.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Of the 10,700 campsites, B.C. Parks manages, approximately 55% are reservable, and 45% remain available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Province has announced B.C. residents can only make reservations at B.C. campgrounds. People can now reserve a site two months in advance of their arrival date instead of four – a temporary measure to spread out the demand during the busy summer months.

Opening campgrounds safely to support public health guidelines means it will not be business as usual in some campgrounds. To allow physical distancing, fewer sites will be available in some campgrounds. There may be some changes to services and communal facilities, and some campgrounds will open at a later date.

Hot springs, backcountry communal cabins and campgrounds that require visitors to use shared cooking facilities will remain temporarily closed, along with group campsites.

Previous articleReality check: Trump’s claims on coronavirus drug, voting fraud debunked

More Articles Like This

Vermilion Energy president and CEO Anthony Marino steps down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a director of the company, effective...
Read more

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of 303 active cases across the...
Read more

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19. The townhall...
Read more

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John to July.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv