District of Hudson’s Hope to keep campgrounds closed until further notice

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope says it will keep its boat launches and campgrounds closed until further notice.

In a letter posted to the District’s Facebook Page, the District says the decision falls in line with the orders set by the Provincial Health Officer. The letter goes on to say that over the next four weeks, District staff will work to get the campgrounds ready for the 2020 camping season. Improvements will include repairs to picnic tables, gravelling and levelling of campsites and replacing damaged fire pits. The camping reservation system will not be accepting reservations at this time.

All four campgrounds, including the boat launch at Dinosaur Lake, will remain closed until further notice.

Once the District of Hudson’s Hope receives work from the Provincial Health Officer, a decision can be made as to the closures in effect.

